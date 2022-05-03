ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

See Inside Denver Colorado’s Church of Scientology Headquarters

By Nate Wilde
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've spent time in downtown Denver near Coors Field you may have noticed a large building dedicated to the Church of Scientology. The church is open to the public but you can take a virtual tour below. Location of Denver's Church of Scientology. Denver's Church of Scientology is...

power1029noco.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
Fox News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis warns 'the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told local media he’s "still optimistic" the police will secure justice for JonBenet Ramsey, whose 1996 murder at 6 years old remains unsolved. "I can say one thing, the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily, because I am still optimistic that he or she will be apprehended with technology that exists today and five years or in 10 years, the governor told CBS Denver Monday evening.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
L. Ron Hubbard
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs' big beetle is being reborn

The big beetle haunted R.J. Steer. For years driving through the canyon country south of Colorado Springs, he winced at the sight of that statue there on the hilltop before May Natural History Museum, that promotional head-turner since the 1960s along Colorado 115. Representing the fourth-generation boss of the family...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Reward Increased To $10,000 For Information On Shooting Deaths Of Three In Northeast Denver Apartment

DENVER (CBS4)– The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information on the shooting deaths of two adults and one child in a northeast Denver apartment last week. The victims have been identified as Denise Hood, her grandson Donn’e Allen and 4-year-old great-grandson Me’khi Parham Allen. (credit: CBS) They were found shot and killed last Tuesday evening inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. Me’khi Parham Allen and Denise Hood (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) REWARD INCREASE: #Denver, if you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash up to $10k! pic.twitter.com/0xYIUuL246 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2022 More than a week since the murders, police are still looking for the person or persons who shot the family. Donn’e Allen (credit: Suzette Robinson) That has led to a Crime Stoppers increase in the reward to $10,000. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Colorado Rockies#The Church Of Scientology#The Blake Street Tavern
1230 ESPN

The Best Hole In The Wall Pizza Spot Resides In Colorado

I always say the smaller and more underwhelming the place looks, the better the food. Now, this isn't always the case but for the most part, everywhere I've gone that has some of the best food, is usually just a modest, casual and many times dingy looking spot in a super old building or tucked away in some alley.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
99.9 The Point

Can Coloradans Expect Casa Bonita to Reopen This Year?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Colorado's beloved Casa Bonita was forced to close its doors in March of 2020 due to challenges that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the local landmark filed for bankruptcy, and the building remained shuttered. News of the legendary restaurant's closing...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Man Guilty of Murdering Three Family Members

A Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of three of his family members. The Colorado Man Convicted of Murder and His Victims. The man who was just convicted of murder is 62-year-old Bustaman Kartabrata of Denver. His victims have been identified as Joseph McDaniels, Kartabrata's stepson, Althea McDaniels, Kartabrata's stepson's wife, and Christine McDaniels, Kartabrata's 11-year-old step-granddaughter.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy