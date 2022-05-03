See Inside Denver Colorado’s Church of Scientology Headquarters

DENVER (CBS4)– The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information on the shooting deaths of two adults and one child in a northeast Denver apartment last week. The victims have been identified as Denise Hood, her grandson Donn’e Allen and 4-year-old great-grandson Me’khi Parham Allen. (credit: CBS) They were found shot and killed last Tuesday evening inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. Me’khi Parham Allen and Denise Hood (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) REWARD INCREASE: #Denver, if you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash up to $10k! pic.twitter.com/0xYIUuL246 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2022 More than a week since the murders, police are still looking for the person or persons who shot the family. Donn’e Allen (credit: Suzette Robinson) That has led to a Crime Stoppers increase in the reward to $10,000. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO