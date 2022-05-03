ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Kirt introduced as Lady Vols' soccer head coach

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Joe Kirt was formally introduced as Tennessee’s soccer head coach at a press conference Monday.

A longtime assistant with the Lady Vols, Kirt was promoted to replace Brian Pensky.

Pensky was named head coach at Florida State.

Kirt has been at Tennessee since 2007. In 15 seasons at Tennessee, Kirt has coached on two Southeastern Conference Tournament championship teams.

During his tenure, the Lady Vols have won a pair of SEC Eastern Division championships and appeared in the NCAA Tournament seven times.

As an assistant for Tennessee, Kirt has played vital roles in goalkeeper development, technical and functional development for field players, as well as constructing and implementing the program’s game model.

