No. 1 Tennessee-Alabama A&M projected starting pitchers

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (40-4, 19-2 SEC) will host Alabama A&M (8-30, 5-16 SWAC) Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the midweek matchup with Andy Brock on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series against the Bulldogs. Tennessee defeated Alabama A&M, 9-1, on March 15, 2011 in Knoxville.

The Vols enter Tuesday’s contest ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for the sixth consecutive week.

  • LHP Zander Sechrist (4-0, 1.51 ERA) vs. TBA

Tennessee will next play at Kentucky for a three-game series Thursday-Saturday.

The Vols have Southeastern Conference regular season series remaining at Kentucky, versus Georgia and at Mississippi State.

Tennessee has Southeastern Conference series sweeps against South Carolina, at Ole Miss, at Vanderbilt, versus Missouri and at Florida this season. The Vols won two of three games in series against Alabama and Auburn.

