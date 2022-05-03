A Poem At Heart: Brennen Leigh Delights & Haunts on ‘Obsessed With The West’

Multi-instrumentalist Oren Ambarchi, bassist Johan Berthling, and drummer Andreas Werliin are well acquainted with the pleasures of letting go. Veteran improvisers and experimental musicians, all three have been playing together in various configurations for two decades, exploring what happens when sound spills out of its frame. Among their recent collaborations, Berthling and Ambarchi’s 2015 album Tongue Tied united a mutual interest in drone with their shared instinct for bone-quaking pulses; then, Ambarchi brought both musicians on board for the 2019 performances that yielded last year’s Live Hubris, an astonishing album pairing Glenn Branca-grade guitar clang with rhythms inspired by Can’s Jaki Liebezeit. But Ghosted is different; it trades their propensity for cutting loose with a newfound interest in dialing back and zooming in. These tracks are plenty muscular, but there’s no bulge, no bloat. They’re as sculpted as the six-pack on a plastic superhero costume.
