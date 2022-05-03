A Poem At Heart: Brennen Leigh Delights & Haunts on ‘Obsessed With The West’

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s reputation as a vinyl pressing plant in human form is an endless source of both intrigue and fatigue. But the Melbourne psych-rock ensemble’s latest record forces us to consider a prospect even more unfathomable than releasing 20 albums in 10 years (five of them in the past 18 months alone): This hyper-prolific group is also sitting on a ton of unreleased material. Where many records in King Gizzard’s discography center on some grand idea—be it an exploration of specific guitar tunings or a thrash-powered song cycle about our planet’s looming self-destruction—Omnium Gatherum is a double LP whose great concept is that there’s no great concept. (That fearsome title, emblazoned in a demonic font on the cover, is actually just Latin for “a collection of miscellaneous things.”) But while the album was originally an excuse for the band to fine-tune tracks that didn’t previously make the cut, it sparked yet another songwriting surge, yielding a bunch of new songs to complement those leftovers. Even when King Gizzard are trying to retrace their steps, they can’t help but barrel forward.

