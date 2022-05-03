ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage boys’ soccer plays to draw

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
The Hermitage High School boys’ soccer team played to a 2-2 draw against Maggie Walker Governor’s School April 29.

