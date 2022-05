Congratulations to May's Teacher of the Month: Alyssa Eggersgluss of Oak Ridge Early Learning Center! Ms. Eggersgluss is a music teacher at Oak Ridge. "Miss Eggs is such an awesome teacher. Her music room is always welcoming and she truly cares about each student. She works hard to make sure each student is included, if someone is having a hard day she takes the time to work with that student to do some problem solving to get through it."

