Time of the Magicians

By Nathan H. White
realcleardefense.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime of the Magician: Wittgenstein, Benjamin, Cassirer, Heidegger, and the Decade that Reinvented Philosophy. Wolfram Eilenberger, trans. Shaun Whiteside. New York, NY: Penguin Press, 2020. It is rare for a book to weave historical content and philosophical debate into a page-turning narrative. Time of the Magicians fascinates through the...

www.realcleardefense.com

