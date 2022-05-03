ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Head of LADWP Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) was sentenced this week to 72 months in federal prison for accepting bribes from a lawyer in exchange for his official action to secure a three-year, $30 million no-bid LADWP contract for the lawyer’s...

KTLA

3 O.C. Mexican Mafia members, 28 associates charged with various federal offenses

Three Orange County Mexican Mafia members and 28 of their associates have been charged with several federal offenses in a grand jury indictment, officials announced Wednesday. The indictment includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder, conspiring to traffic narcotics, distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, using a firearm to […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

22-Year-Old D’Trevion Turner Identified As Victim Shot In Car

MELROSE— The male victim found shot dead in his car in the Melrose District on Saturday, April 30, has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 22-year-old D’Trevion Turner from Bowling Green, Kentucky. On Saturday, April 30, LAPD reported at 6:21 a.m., that patrol...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino couple arrested in connection to March homicide

A San Bernardino man was arrested in connection to a March homicide and his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly helping him. On March 2, San Bernardino police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. 10th Street in San Bernardino for a report of a suspicious death. Police arrived on scene and found 40-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Oxnard man sentenced for keeping illegal alligator in home

An Oxnard man who was arrested last March after an alligator was found in his Channel Island Harbor Home has been sentenced to 60 days in jail. Donny Askar, 45, was arrested on March 2, 2021, when Oxnard police officers conducted a probation check at his home on the 2500 block of Peninsula Road. Officers […]
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Sun Valley landlord laments eviction moratorium as 'nightmare tenant' destroys property

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy charged in on-duty assault of woman in Chatsworth

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was charged Wednesday with assaulting a woman while he was on-duty, then lying about what happened in a report.Konrad Thieme, 37, was charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority, and one county of making false statements in a report. Thieme will be arraigned at a later date, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.The incident on April 10, 2021 involved Thieme and two other deputies responding to a disturbance call in the 9300 block of Cima de Lago Street in Chatsworth, according to the district attorney's office. At the location, Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old unarmed woman, then later falsified in a report what had happened.Some of what happened at the call was captured on his body-worn video, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón."Our office will not tolerate abuses of power that result in criminal acts by law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect our community," Gascón said in a statement.The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Feds want to seize LA mega-mansion in corruption case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The federal government wants to seize a mega-mansion in an exclusive area of Los Angeles that it claims was purchased with millions in bribe money paid to the former finance minister of Armenia and his sons. The Department of Justice says a complaint filed Monday in federal court seeks the forfeiture of the 33,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills. It says the home near the former Playboy Mansion was bought for $14.4 million in 2011 by a trust on behalf of Gagik Khachatryan and his two sons, who are all facing criminal charges in Armenia. The 11-bedroom home is currently on the market for $63.5 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Beau Mann Texted 911 Then Went Missing

STUDIO CITY— Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department and the family of a missing 39-year-old man are requesting the public’s help in locating him. The victim, Beau Mann, vanished after leaving a 7-Eleven in Studio City on November 30, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/3/22

In Riverside County, there were 568 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 44. ICU cases increased by one, with seven current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

