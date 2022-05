SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- City officials in San Jose are being forced to admit that they won't make a June deadline to clear the massive homeless encampment near Mineta/San Jose International Airport.The City Council will be asking the Federal Aviation Administration for a three-month extension to clear the camp under the flight path to Mineta/San Jose International."This whole thing was just get them out of the field. We don't care where they go, just get them out," said Shaunn Cartwright of the Unhoused Response Group. "There should have been housing for these people to go to."Last year, the Federal Aviation...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO