ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

McAlisters honored with tree naming

Cuero Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, April 29, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, the Cuero Tree Board held its seventh tree naming in honor of the late Martha McAlister and her husband Dr. Wayne H. McAlister. DeWitt County extension agent Anthony Netardus recognized city and tree board members, as well as family members, then...

www.cuerorecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cuero, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Cuero, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
101.5 KNUE

Use This Map to Explore the Many Beautiful Waterfalls and Caves of Texas

Summer is not meant to be spent on the couch binge watching a TV show or with a controller in your hand. Summer is meant to get outside and explore and have some fun with family and friends. For those that love a good road trip, this could be a very adventurous excursion as you visit several of Texas' beautiful waterfalls and caves in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Hunt
jambroadcasting.com

Peterson Health continues its expansion

The City of Kerrville and the Economic Improvement Corporation have recently entered into an economic development grant agreement with Peterson Health to expand their medical campus, which will also bring jobs to the community. According to a press release, the grant will help build out regional infrastructure identified in Kerrville...
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy