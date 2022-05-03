ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

London-Sydney non-stop: who will pay a premium for the ultimate long-haul flight?

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eOKN_0fRiE21k00

Qantas has extracted absurd amounts of publicity over its plans for flying non-stop between London Heathrow and Sydney , and also between Australia’s largest city and New York.

In 2019, you might recall, the Australian airline launched what it described as test flights from London and New York to Sydney to see how travellers responded to ultra long-haul flights. This stunt repeated a trick first carried out by Qantas in the 1980s, when it flew a Boeing 747 non-stop from Heathrow to Sydney. The perennial problem through the decades: none of those flights carried paying passengers or cargo.

The Australian airline invited Airbus and Boeing to a “beauty contest” to demonstrate how they could adapt a big twin-jet to fly 11,000 miles non-stop with a full payload.

The winning bid was confirmed this week to be a specially adapted Airbus A350. Services are scheduled to begin in late 2025. When finally the nonstops begin, part of the trick will involve keeping passenger numbers down: the seat total is just 238, on an aircraft that could legally carry twice as many people.

So who will be on board this exclusive jet? Well, the Qantas chief executive, Alan Joyce, expects it to fill from the front, starting with the six “luxurious first class suites with a separate bed, recliner lounge chair and personal wardrobe”. Sounds rather similar to a budget hotel, though this one will be travelling halfway around the world at 500mph.

Then there are the 56 business class suites, aimed at executives who simply want to get to the City of London, or to Wall Street, sign a deal and head home. The Qantas express will work just fine for them.

I predict premium economy, with 40 seats, will be occupied by well-heeled leisure travellers who will choose it instead of a discounted business-class deal via the Gulf. Which leaves just 140 economy seats for you and me down the back.

Or does it? I think the occupants will be very different from the usual all-ages mix of holidaymakers and family visitors travelling between London and Sydney.

The coronavirus pandemic has actually increased demand for a non-stop service. Before Covid (and the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has closed vast swathes of airspace) the most direct route between Heathrow and Sydney was via Hong Kong – still off-limits.

The heaviest UK-Australia traffic connected in Dubai – which, in March 2020, was suddenly closed, wrecking the homeward plans of tens of thousands of travellers.

Some people will be prepared to pay a handsome premium to cut out all the stops and the uncertainty they introduce. I believe these seats will be sold at about 50 per cent more than a one-stop fare on a quality airline.

They will be joined by people paying for the privilege of not having to change planes in some dusty desert location in the middle of the night.

That will help Qantas pay its enormous bill for fuel – and the promised carbon offsetting. The damage done by the ultimate ultra-long haul flight is vast compared with planes that stop once or twice along the way, because of the amount of fuel burnt simply to carry fuel for later in the journey.

The rest of us will continue to break the journey in one of the many tempting stopover locations along the way when travelling to the other side of the world. Better for the planet (or at least slightly less harmful), better for us.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Joyce
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premium Economy#Hong Kong#Aircraft#Qantas#Australian#Airbus A350
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Airbus
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Sydney
TMZ.com

Airport Says Iggy Azalea Showed Up Late to Flight, Not American Airlines' Fault

Iggy Azalea claims American Airlines stranded her and her baby, but that might not be the whole truth ... at least, according to airport staff. Airline sources tell TMZ ... the "Fancy" rapper showed up at the airport at 5:30 PM for a 6:00 PM flight. We're told, she was able to check her bags and go through security, but someone in her party got held up going through TSA.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thebrag.com

Jetstar is running a “return for free” flight sale tonight

Budget airline Jetstar has announced that they will be running a ‘return for free’ flight sale tonight to honour their 18th birthday. The deal will offer 400,000 tickets that come with a free return flight when a one way is purchased. The sale will run across all 60 of Jetstar’s domestic routes and 22 international routes to destinations. Some of the available destinations include Bali, Tokyo, Singapore, Fiji, Hawaii and more. Tickets start from $189 return for international flights.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy