The NFL schedule release is May 12, and finally the Houston Texans will know the dates and times of their 17 games in the club’s 21st season of play. The opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2021 season when the same-place finishers were finalized. With the Texans finishing third in the AFC South and the Cleveland Browns finishing third in the AFC North, the two sides will play each other for the third consecutive season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO