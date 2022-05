NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will award 339 blue and gold honor cords to area high school seniors to wear at their graduation ceremonies this spring. The cords are used to recognize students who have taken the initiative to pursue college credit while still in high school. To earn one, a student must have successfully completed 12 or more credit hours through MPCC.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO