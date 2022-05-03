ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

A Party to Die For: Talia Tucker L'Whor's Murder-Mystery Nights

By Cleo Mirza
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who describes herself as a "fashion clown," it's only fitting that drag queen Talia Tucker L'Whor (aka Tucker Ellsworth) did drag for the first time on April Fools' Day. "April first was my fourth [drag] birthday. The surprise on my parents' face when it turned out not...

www.westword.com

Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
Colorado State
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS casts Good Trouble star as Parker's ex-wife

NCIS is adding a new cast member to its family just as season 19 comes to an end. Deadline reports that the long-running police drama has cast Teri Polo in a recurring role as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) ex-wife. Polo was most recently seen in the short-lived...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
Matthew Cox
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

David Hollander Out As EP Of CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Following ‘American Gigolo’ Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander. Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline. As Deadline reported Saturday, Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of...
TV SERIES
#Christmas#Cocktail Bar#Middleman
Westword

Reader: Most Italian Restaurants in Denver Tied for the Worst

Denver diners love Italian food. There are so many Italian eateries in the metro area — everything from pizza joints to white-tablecloth establishments — that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce. What's the difference? Ultimately, it comes down to this: If a restaurant has chicken parmesan on the menu, it falls into the red-sauce category.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lives Of Shooting Victims Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Maldonado Celebrated At MSU

(CBS4) — At Tivoli Turnhalle in Denver, family and friends gathered to celebrate the lives of two women who were gunned down at the end of last year. (credit: CBS) Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Maldonado were among five people killed during an hour-long shooting spree between Denver and Lakewood in December 2021. Alyssa’s husband, Jimmy, was injured in the shooting. Alyssa and Jimmy Maldonado (credit: Maldonado family) (credit: CBS) The memorial service had dancing and music from Chicano heritage students at MSU. They worked with the families for months, hoping the service would offer a chance for the community to heal. “Our students were very heartbroken,” Dr. Renee Fajardo said. “They wanted to provide a healing space for both of these families and people they have worked with for many, many years to come together and celebrate the lives of these two women that they personally know. There is also work underway to preserve the murals painted by Alicia Cardenas around Denver. RELATED: ‘This World Is Just So Cruel’: Family Gathers To Honor Alyssa & Jimmy Maldonado 6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood Father: Tattoo Artist Alicia Cardenas Was Among 6 Killed In Shooting Spree In Denver & Lakewood
DENVER, CO
spoilertv.com

The Company You Keep - William Fichtner Joins ABC Drama Pilot

William Fichtner is set as a lead opposite Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim in ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, from 20th Television. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.
TV SERIES
99.9 The Point

Can Coloradans Expect Casa Bonita to Reopen This Year?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Colorado's beloved Casa Bonita was forced to close its doors in March of 2020 due to challenges that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the local landmark filed for bankruptcy, and the building remained shuttered. News of the legendary restaurant's closing...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Friends, Family Gather Outside Apartment To Remember 3 Who Were Shot And Killed

DENVER (CBS4) – Together in prayer with candles and balloons in hand, friends and family members gathered to remember not one, not two but three souls who were taken too soon. (credit: CBS) “To say goodbye before saying goodbye,” said Suzette Robinson. “My sister, she loved everybody, especially kids, they also clinged to her, she’s just a beautiful person.” Denise Hood (credit: Suzette Robinson) Robinson tells CBS4 her sister Denise Hood was one of the victims shot and killed on Tuesday inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. While Denver Police have not confirmed the names of the three victims,...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Lemon Freeze Pop

Baseball has become too smart and less fun. All home runs and strikeouts. No action, no in-between — as if the sport's pace weren't slow enough. You couldn't pay me to watch baseball on TV, but I'll still gladly pay to watch it in person. I'll watch snails race...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Ways to Celebrate Your Mom in Denver

When you were a kid, Mother’s Day was easy. You made a card with construction paper and crayons, maybe crafted something in art class at school. Anyone else ever get to make a tile ashtray back when moms chain-smoked in the kitchen? Those were the days. Now, very few...
DENVER, CO

