As the 2021-22 NHL season came to an end for the Philadelphia Flyers, some unfortunate news followed, as defenseman Sam Morin will be forced to retire following a series of knee injuries over the course of his career. Morin battled multiple ACL tears, which ultimately caused him to miss the entirety of this season with continued problems in his right knee. As a result of the lingering knee injuries, he made the tough decision to hang up the skates and retire at the age of 26 years old.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO