Memphis, TN

National Anthem performed by Kingfish, special performance by Kia Shine, Sandou Quick Change halftime, Plaza Party and Growl Towels highlight promotional activities for Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals between Grizzlies and Warriors

By Memphis Grizzlies
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional plan ahead of tonight’s Game 2, presented by FedEx, of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 2 today at 8:30 p.m. CT. Limited tickets for Game...

www.nba.com

Related
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s shocking revelation on his eye injury after 47-point explosion vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant played a pivotal role in his team’s win over the Golden State Warriors, as he scored a playoff career-high 47 points, including the final 15 Grizzlies’ points of the game to secure the 106-101 victory. In what amounted to another physical game between the two teams, Morant took a shot to the eye in the third quarter, with the injury having a lingering effect in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies star explained how it impacted- or didn’t impact- his incredible finish to the contest against the Warriors, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Grizzlies' Brooks ejected for scary Flagrant 2 on GP2 in Game 2

The story of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 on Draymond Green, and less than three minutes into Game 2 on Tuesday night, another infraction changed the tenor of the clash. Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Odds for Game 3 (Grizzlies Cover Once Again)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are in a hotly contested series in the Western Conference semifinals as the series shifts to Golden State. Ja Morant scored 47 points in Game 2 to lead the Grizzlies to a win, and the Warriors lost their primary Ja Morant defender when Dillon Brooks injured Gary Payton II early in the first quarter. Payton has a fractured elbow and is likely done for the playoffs.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (knee) available for Grizzlies in Tuesday's Game 2

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will suit up Tuesday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Williams was listed questionable to play for Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs. However, he has been cleared to play despite the right knee soreness. Our models project Williams for 3.3...
MEMPHIS, TN
NESN

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors

Looking to take a 2-1 series lead in their second round showdown with the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies will be down one of their primary defenders. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Saturday’s Game 3 matchup in Golden State following his Flagrant 2 foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton II.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green fined for gesture toward Grizzlies fans

Draymond Green knew he would be fined after he made an inappropriate gesture toward Memphis Grizzlies fans on Tuesday night, and the NBA has made the unsurprising news official. The NBA announced on Thursday that Green has been fined $25,000 for flipping off Grizzlies fans during the Golden State Warriors’...
MEMPHIS, TN
#National Anthem#Quick Change#Plaza Party#The Memphis Grizzlies#Golden State Warriors#Orion#Mid South Ford Dealers#Grizzlies Growl Towels#Memphis Brand Initiative#Gameday#The Grizz Girls#Claw Crew#Grizz Nation#Autozone#Grand Lobb

