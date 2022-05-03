National Anthem performed by Kingfish, special performance by Kia Shine, Sandou Quick Change halftime, Plaza Party and Growl Towels highlight promotional activities for Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals between Grizzlies and Warriors
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional plan ahead of tonight’s Game 2, presented by FedEx, of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 2 today at 8:30 p.m. CT. Limited tickets for Game...www.nba.com
