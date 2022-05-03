National Anthem performed by Kingfish, special performance by Kia Shine, Sandou Quick Change halftime, Plaza Party and Growl Towels highlight promotional activities for Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals between Grizzlies and Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant played a pivotal role in his team’s win over the Golden State Warriors, as he scored a playoff career-high 47 points, including the final 15 Grizzlies’ points of the game to secure the 106-101 victory. In what amounted to another physical game between the two teams, Morant took a shot to the eye in the third quarter, with the injury having a lingering effect in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies star explained how it impacted- or didn’t impact- his incredible finish to the contest against the Warriors, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

