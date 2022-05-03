ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Crazy stat proves Andrew Booth Jr. is ultimate deep throw nullifier

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rnXe_0fRhqCLE00

It didn’t take long for former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. to get the reputation of the defensive back opposing quarterbacks didn’t want to throw against in college.

He put receivers on an island and racked up back-to-back All-ACC awards in the process. The Minnesota Vikings knew exactly who they were getting when they moved up to No. 42 in the second round to select Booth at the 2022 NFL draft.

They are getting a dogged defensive back capable of keeping the top on the defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Booth hasn’t given up a 20-plus yard catch in his last 334 snaps on the football field.

The man was putting receivers on ice at Clemson.

How will that translate over to the next level in the NFL, especially with other young and talented rookies joining the Vikings’ in-division rivals? It’ll be interesting, to say the least.

Jameson Williams was taken by the Detroit Lions, and Christian Watson will now be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

But to be a player with Booth’s immense talent and lucky enough to fall to a team with a future Hall of Famer in Patrick Peterson playing the same position is a luxury few are afforded.

It’s only fitting that he hits the ground running.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kurt Warner Calls Out Ryan Tannehill: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads because of his comments about Malik Willis. Tannehill told reporters it's not his job to mentor Willis, who was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf drops massive truth bomb on future with Seahawks

With Russell Wilson no longer with the Seattle Seahawks, there has been much speculation on what’s going to happen with wide receiver DK Metcalf. Stars at his position have been a hot commodity this offseason, with several asset-rich trades and high-value contract extensions being made left and right for elite pass-catchers. DK Metcalf, who just so happens to be one of them, is on the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Green Bay, WI
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Odell Beckham's Girlfriend Went Viral Last Night

Odell Beckham and his girlfriend took in Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks second round playoff series on Wednesday night. The star NFL wide receiver, who has yet to sign with a team following an injury in the Super Bowl, appears to be spending some time out west this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Pff College#The Detroit Lions#The Green Bay Packers
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Says He Won't Mentor Rookie

With the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. It was a fascinating pick considering Ryan Tannehill is currently their starter. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tannehill commented on the Titans' newest addition to the quarterback room. Tannehill revealed that he...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy