Minnesota Senate ‘Derails’ Proposed Train Line From Minneapolis To Duluth

 2 days ago
The Minnesota Senate has decided not to go ahead with the proposed Northern Lights Express. The passenger train had a route from Minneapolis to Duluth with stops along the way. The Senate voted this past Monday to prohibit planning for the proposed passenger rail. According to MPR, Senator David...

Traffic Signals Coming For Grand Avenue Intersection Below Duluth’s Spirit Mountain

Get ready to stop. There's a new traffic signal coming for drivers who take Grand Avenue/Highway 23 in Duluth. As excavation crews continue to make progress on the RiverWest Development, a very noticeable change is about to occur. In order to tie the future development community to Grand Avenue, an entrance road has been installed at Warwick Avenue. That entrance road is about to see operable traffic signals.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

