Arts in Recovery

The Whitney Museum is bringing its annual gala and studio party back in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The event, set for May 17, will honor Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden — who began her curatorial career at the Whitney; longtime museum trustee Susan Hess, and artist Glenn Ligon, an alum of the Whitney's Independent Study Program. Gala chairs include Paul Arnhold and Wes Gordon; Jill and Darius Bikoff; Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich; Anne-Cecilie and Rob Speyer, and honorary chairs Judy and Leonard Lauder. The gala will begin with cocktails at the museum, which will allow guests a chance to take in the museum's 2022 Biennial, "Quiet as It's Kept," a survey of 63 contemporary American artists. After dinner, the party will relocate to the nearby Genesis House (the gala is being sponsored by Genesis) where the night will continue with the younger-leaning Studio Party. Both events support the museum's exhibitions and educational programs.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO