Machine Gun Kelly Buys YouTuber Logan Paul’s $7.5 Million L.A. Mansion (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
PopCrush
PopCrush
 2 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have some new digs and their house might just look familiar — maybe you've seen it on YouTube. Machine Gun Kelly has just bought Logan Paul's mansion in Los Angeles for $7.5 million. MGK...

PopCrush

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

