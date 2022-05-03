ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Engage In Education Event To Celebrate Twin Falls School District 115 Years

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Engage in Education event is in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. The event is to celebrate the school district and the community that has helped it flourish over the last century. Engage In Education Event. The event will be on Wednesday. May 4th at the...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Take The Whole Family To STEAM Saturday In Twin Falls For Fun And Learning

There are never enough family-friendly events to go to. Another family-friendly event is happening this Saturday that involves family fun, learning, and quality bonding time. The event takes place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley from noon until 3 pm. The Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with the Magic Valley Children's Museum to put together a fun, learning, family-friendly environment for kids to explore everything STEAM has to offer and maybe find a new passion.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Help Raise Awareness on Red Day in Twin Falls this Spring

Many people struggle with depression, and it can often lead to unfortunate outcomes if not handled and dealt with properly. Too many times when people get depressed, they feel they can't talk about it and isolate themselves until they deal with it themselves, unfortunately, leading to suicide. This is a tragic end to anybody's life and is a cause of death that needs to come down. A local group in Twin Falls will be holding a special event this spring to raise awareness for suicide prevention and will unite the community as well.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Events Going On the Last Weekend of April in the Magic Valley

Hard as it is to believe, May begins this weekend. It feels like April started just yesterday, but spring is in full swing and summer is fast approaching. The winter weather seems to be behind us, and the beautiful weather is becoming more consistent. The warmer the weather becomes, the more tempting it is to get outside, and there is a ton to do on the weekends in the Magic Valley. This weekend there are plenty of events taking place, and trying to do it all will be tough. Here are some fun things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Education
City
Twin Falls, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Comedian Performing at Eastern Idaho State Fair this Year

The weather is warming up, spring is flying by, and soon summer will fly by as well, meaning fair season will be here soon. Other then the food, the best part of going to a fair is the entertainment and who is performing. Idaho has many fairs, from the one in Twin Falls to the Eastern Idaho Fair, and also the Western Idaho Fair. Being in Twin works nicely because you can go to the one here and we are in the middle of the other two, so you can attend all of them pretty easily. The Eastern Idaho Fair has released its lineup and one of the biggest comedians in the world is headed to Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

10 Different Types of Neighbors You Will Find in the Magic Valley

Living in the Magic Valley it isn't uncommon to see people that can be a little different. There are odd characters everywhere you go, but what happens when those odd characters end up living in your neighborhood, or even right next door to you? There are certain types of neighbors we all have seen and know. Here are the different types of neighbors that are common to find in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls 2nd South Market Wins Best Beer Selection Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular place to find food and drinks under one roof in Twin Falls has been recognized for the best beer selection. The 2nd South Market announced it has won the top prize in the state for best beer selection by Idaho's Best Business Awards. The prize was awarded thanks to the TapHouse at 2nd South Market, which first took the top prize for the central Idaho area. The best barbeque for central Idaho also went to another 2nd South Market eatery, Smokey Bone. The TapHouse manager Kelly Gonzales said in a prepared statement, “We have set out to give TapHouse customers the wonderful experience of local and craft breweries. We are honored to have accomplished this and will continue to offer new and different beers on our menu.” The 2nd South Market opened a little more than a year ago in downtown Twin Falls and offers a variety of food options in a remodeled warehouse building that previously served as a thrift store, hardware shop, and blacksmith shop. Businesses that are recognized by Idahoans that nominate them at www.idahobest.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy