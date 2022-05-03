ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

No bail for man charged in Lynn stabbing that left father dead

By Frank O'Laughlin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing his father to death in Lynn on Monday night has been ordered held without bail. Thomas Tully, 22, was arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court on...

