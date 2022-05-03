Mission Bank acquisition update

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to create 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in Southern California.Of the jobs, the company says over 1,000 will be based in Santa Monica, more than 800 will be in Irvine and 700 will be based San Diego.The jobs are not warehouse positions and will instead "include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing cutting-edge video games," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of worldwide economic development. "They're a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career."The company has signed three leases in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego. Amazon is describing the offices as "tech hubs."According to the company, positions are already available in software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers, along with positions in human resources, finance, IT and more.Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon can learn more at www.amazon.jobs/en/.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO