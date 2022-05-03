ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Convicted Felon in Santa Rosa Found with Assault-Style Rifle in Car

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma Sheriff deputies have arrested a convicted felon for possessing a loaded, unregistered assault-style rifle which they found in his car. On Sunday night, a deputy saw...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Man shot at Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru, suspect at large

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who committed a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning. A police investigation identified the suspect as Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa. Police were called to Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa PD searching for bank robbery suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. The robbery occurred just before 5:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo in the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police said a man passed a teller a threatening note demanding money. After receiving money, he […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Police: Multiple ‘ghost guns’ found in North Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa police respond to sideshow shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The North Bay saw a massive sideshow Thursday, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department. It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Sebastopol Road at West Avenue. Over 200 vehicles participated or watched and there were an estimated 750 people in attendance. The sideshow was […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sonoma, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow And Rooster Fight Ring Discovered In Calaveras County

BURSON (CBS13) — On April 20, law enforcement served a search warrant in Burson for a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation as well as for illegal rooster fighting activities, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The operation took place at the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson where deputies seized 1,008 marijuana plants being illegally grown. The estimated value of the total plants seized exceeded $65,000. The marijuana plants were being grown in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV trailer on the site. Detectives additionally served a search warrant at the same property for illegal rooster fighting activities. Over 160 roosters were found at the site, each of which was either banded or collected as evidence. The banded roosters were left at the site and will be inspected by law enforcement and animal services. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which was stolen out of Stockton. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero of Burson and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada of Burson were both arrested for various charges.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Firearms#Sonoma Sheriff
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Mexican Mafia captain pleads guilty

A Mexican Mafia captain has pleaded guilty in a Laredo federal court to firearm charges, according to court documents. On Wednesday, Rogelio Garza Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance. Garza has been identified as a captain of the Mexican Mafia, court documents state. The case dates back to Oct. 28, when the Texas Department of Public Safety received information that Garza was distributing drugs out of the 3300 block of...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy