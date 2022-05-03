Hello, Heat! First Alert outlook runs warmer-than-normal through next 10 days
By Jay Grymes
WAFB.com
5 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spring is apparently taking a hiatus locally as summer has arrived early, and the heat and humidity are going to be the main weather story for the rest of this week and into next week as well. Temperatures will be well above average for...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a chilly yet sunny start to our Mother's Day! High pressure builds in with highs in the low 60s so still slightly below normal.There's still a flood advisory for Ohio River until late Monday night where the river crest is at 21.6 feet as of early Sunday morning, closing the 10th Street Bypass as a precaution. The river will recede today.Expect another cooler than average night and morning at the bus stop tomorrow. You'll still need the jacket as lows will be in the low to mid-40s, but sunshine will warm things up during the afternoon.We stay nice and dry through much of the week with sunny skies and a warmup! Temperatures are back near 70 Monday, mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then we get to the 80s for the end of the week.The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms will be late Saturday.
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting. Nick Tullier, an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who defied the odds after being badly injured in an ambush shooting in 2016, has died, according to his family.
Happy Mother’s Day! After clouds wreaked havoc on temperatures Saturday only making it to 61 for the high, Mother’s Day will be much improved with highs making it into the mid-70s under lots of sunshine.
