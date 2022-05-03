ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Engage In Education Event To Celebrate Twin Falls School District 115 Years

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Engage in Education event is in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. The event is to celebrate the school district and the community that has helped it flourish over the last century. Engage In Education Event. The event will be on Wednesday. May 4th at the...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Take The Whole Family To STEAM Saturday In Twin Falls For Fun And Learning

There are never enough family-friendly events to go to. Another family-friendly event is happening this Saturday that involves family fun, learning, and quality bonding time. The event takes place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley from noon until 3 pm. The Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with the Magic Valley Children's Museum to put together a fun, learning, family-friendly environment for kids to explore everything STEAM has to offer and maybe find a new passion.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls 2nd South Market Wins Best Beer Selection Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular place to find food and drinks under one roof in Twin Falls has been recognized for the best beer selection. The 2nd South Market announced it has won the top prize in the state for best beer selection by Idaho's Best Business Awards. The prize was awarded thanks to the TapHouse at 2nd South Market, which first took the top prize for the central Idaho area. The best barbeque for central Idaho also went to another 2nd South Market eatery, Smokey Bone. The TapHouse manager Kelly Gonzales said in a prepared statement, “We have set out to give TapHouse customers the wonderful experience of local and craft breweries. We are honored to have accomplished this and will continue to offer new and different beers on our menu.” The 2nd South Market opened a little more than a year ago in downtown Twin Falls and offers a variety of food options in a remodeled warehouse building that previously served as a thrift store, hardware shop, and blacksmith shop. Businesses that are recognized by Idahoans that nominate them at www.idahobest.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Hot 97-5

Local Love: Bisman Community Food Co-op To Celebrate Milestone

To put it simply, the Bisman Community Food Co-op is a local food market, but that description only scratches the surface of what it brings to our community. It's a place where many gather, shop and socialize. Not only that, but the co-op supports over 70 local growers, farmers and, ranchers. It's a place where they can can sell their goods.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Education
City
Twin Falls, ID
KOOL 96.5

5 Events Going On the Last Weekend of April in the Magic Valley

Hard as it is to believe, May begins this weekend. It feels like April started just yesterday, but spring is in full swing and summer is fast approaching. The winter weather seems to be behind us, and the beautiful weather is becoming more consistent. The warmer the weather becomes, the more tempting it is to get outside, and there is a ton to do on the weekends in the Magic Valley. This weekend there are plenty of events taking place, and trying to do it all will be tough. Here are some fun things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

9 Events and Places to Take Mom in Twin Falls for Mother’s Day

Mother's day is this coming Sunday, and it is fast approaching. Many will look to buy their moms flowers, jewelry, or something else, but maybe that isn't what your mom should get. With so many different events taking place around Twin Falls and more coming up through the year, maybe what she wants and needs most is some quality time and a day or night out with one of her kids. Here are some of the events happening soon and other places that would be great to take your mom to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Help Raise Awareness on Red Day in Twin Falls this Spring

Many people struggle with depression, and it can often lead to unfortunate outcomes if not handled and dealt with properly. Too many times when people get depressed, they feel they can't talk about it and isolate themselves until they deal with it themselves, unfortunately, leading to suicide. This is a tragic end to anybody's life and is a cause of death that needs to come down. A local group in Twin Falls will be holding a special event this spring to raise awareness for suicide prevention and will unite the community as well.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Popular Comedian Performing at Eastern Idaho State Fair this Year

The weather is warming up, spring is flying by, and soon summer will fly by as well, meaning fair season will be here soon. Other then the food, the best part of going to a fair is the entertainment and who is performing. Idaho has many fairs, from the one in Twin Falls to the Eastern Idaho Fair, and also the Western Idaho Fair. Being in Twin works nicely because you can go to the one here and we are in the middle of the other two, so you can attend all of them pretty easily. The Eastern Idaho Fair has released its lineup and one of the biggest comedians in the world is headed to Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Food Trends#Falls Brand
KOOL 96.5

10 Different Types of Neighbors You Will Find in the Magic Valley

Living in the Magic Valley it isn't uncommon to see people that can be a little different. There are odd characters everywhere you go, but what happens when those odd characters end up living in your neighborhood, or even right next door to you? There are certain types of neighbors we all have seen and know. Here are the different types of neighbors that are common to find in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why the Twin Falls and Magic Valley Community is Unique

Living in Twin Falls has pros and cons, just like anywhere else. There are some beautiful places around here, there is a ton to do outdoors, and the people are mostly nice. Overall it is a nice place to raise a family and live, but there is one thing that makes it more unique than other places I have lived and that is how close the community is and how they help each other. It isn't just that the residents of Twin Falls help each other, but the way that they go about it is something you don't see everywhere.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy