Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Sees Driest April in 142 Years

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Cheyenne recorded its third driest April on record and the driest April since 1880, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Only .20 inches of precipitation and 1.6 inches of snow fell in the capital city last month, both well below normal. "With the lack of snowfall last...

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

