Four Arrested In Riverhead After Complaints Of Drug Dealing, Police Say

Complaints of drug dealing on Long Island led to the arrests of four suspects who were busted with heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and an illegal weapon, police said.

An investigation was launched in Riverhead earlier this year after there were repeated community complaints of drug dealing in the area, according to local, county, and state law enforcement.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at locations on Hamilton Avenue and Osborn Avenue in Riverhead.

According to police, at the Hamilton Avenue location, authorities seized:

Heroin/fentanyl;

Crack cocaine;

Digital scales;

$3,215 in cash;

A .380 Smith & Wesson handgun.

Investigators noted that a resident of the Hamilton Avenue residence, 62-year-old Lloyd Harris, illegally was in possession of the handgun and is currently on federal probation for a previous conviction for conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Another resident arrested at the Hamilton Avenue home, Dorothy Guthrie, age 49, was also taken into custody without incident.

Both were charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A search of the Osborn Avenue residence also resulted in the recovery of a quantity of crack cocaine, which led to the arrest of Riverhead residents Mellissa Trioche, age 56, and Donna Caporaso, age 61, who were both charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

No return court dates have been announced.

