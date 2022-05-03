ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Sees Driest April in 142 Years

By Joy Greenwald
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheyenne recorded its third driest April on record and the driest April since 1880, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Only .20 inches of precipitation and 1.6 inches of snow fell in the capital city last month, both well below normal. "With the lack of snowfall last...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Laramie, WY
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Wind Gust
Ozarks First.com

Flooding forces evacuation in parts of Manitoba after rains

WINNIPEG (AP) — Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell. The Manitoba government said some regions in the province’s south received four to six times the normal amount of precipitation in April, much of it in the form of snow that was melting at the same time as heavy rains on the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Arrival Of Unsettled Pattern Will Bring Rounds Of Wet Weather

A sunny, dry weekend will be followed by an unsettled stretch that will include separate rounds of wet weather."An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days,…
ENVIRONMENT
106.3 Cowboy Country

Yellowstone Sees Earthquakes Increase In 2021

If you live in Wyoming, no doubt you are familiar with the myths of our supervolcano, AKA the Yellowstone Caldera. The standing rumor is that if the supervolcano ever decides to blow, the whole world would feel the repercussions. And, that rumor is relatively true, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). So, it stands to reason that whenever Yellowstone's Caldera gets active, we (meaning Wyoming and the rest of the world,) start paying attention.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Weather for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel's 40 Years, by the Numbers

The Weather Channel debuted on May 2, 1982. Coverage has included record hurricanes, winter storms and billion-dollar disasters. Forty years. That's a lot of tornadoes, hurricanes, raindrops and hailstones. Here's a look at some of the most interesting and important weather statistics since The Weather Channel debuted on May 2,...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
106.3 Cowboy Country

UPDATE: I-80 Opens East of Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle

UPDATE 12 p.m. Monday: At noon on Monday, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service announced that the interstate has now reopened:. Good news! I-80 is now open in the NE Panhandle and across far SE Wyoming east of Cheyenne, WY through Sidney, NE. Light snow will continue across SE WY and southern NE Panhandle through early afternoon before ending . Per DOTs, slow down & drive to road conditions. Latest road conditions can be found at wyoroads.info and.
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

10 of Wyoming’s Cutest Spring Baby Animals

Spring has come to Wyoming. I know, I know, we could get another blizzard between now and July, but theoretically, things will start warming up in the Equality State. Here in Wyoming, there are a few signs that point to Spring finally sticking around. One, we get rain instead of snow. Two, construction season kicks off in full swing. And three, baby animals start arriving!
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy