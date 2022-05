If you live in Wyoming, no doubt you are familiar with the myths of our supervolcano, AKA the Yellowstone Caldera. The standing rumor is that if the supervolcano ever decides to blow, the whole world would feel the repercussions. And, that rumor is relatively true, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). So, it stands to reason that whenever Yellowstone's Caldera gets active, we (meaning Wyoming and the rest of the world,) start paying attention.

