Death in our diocesan family: The Rev. Canon Matthew T. L. Corkern

Cover picture for the articleWith sadness we share the news of the death of the Rev. Canon Matthew T. L. Corkern on Sunday, April 24, with his family by his side. Matthew served as the 13th Rector of...

