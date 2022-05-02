ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

500 attend 10th annual Spring Garden Show

By By John Foley Correspondent
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago
They were lined up at the front door as though it were a “Black Friday” sale. Except instead of Apple Airpods, iRobot Roombas and 65-inch smart TVs, they had their sights set on lavender, lilacs and daylillies. And some came with garden plot maps in hand, hoping to find that oh-so-needed Hertfordshire rose bush.

That was the scene in Hertford Saturday at the Albemarle Master Gardeners Spring Garden Show at the Perquimans County Recreation Center sponsored by NC Cooperative Extension.

Gardeners, some Masters, some not, began exiting, hands full, minutes after the doors opened, only to return to make another hands-loaded trip to the car moments later.

The 10th annual event, canceled the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drew more than 500 attendees and attracted 30 nursery, artisan and food vendors.

“We had a great show,” said Katy Shook, an area Extension agent. “Our financials are still being settled, but it looks like we will have (raised) enough to continue our $1,000 scholarship award.”

The Katherine G. Shook Master Gardener Scholarship is a $1,000 award presented to an area student planning to study horticulture, agriculture or a related field at a college or university.

Marshal Bateman of Sunshine Nursery put out a great spread at the Garden Show, offering a wide variety of plants, shrubs and bushes that will soon be spreading their roots in other gardens.

For those who dream of fields of daylilies, Pat Mansfield of Mansfield’s Daylilies had plenty to offer. She showcased 49 varieties of cultivars from the more than 2,000 she has at her Hertford daylily farm. A retired Extension Master Gardener, Mansfield opens her daylily farm to the public the last three weekends in June.

Proving you don’t need a lot of land to become a farmer, Sherry Beauchamp of Verdant Vittles offered a variety of her micro greens for sale. She also gave away educational tips on the huge health benefits from eating tiny greens.

Specializing in ready-to-eat packages of micro greens, harvest-your-own trays, sprouting kits and cultivation supplies, Beauchamp hopes to grow her business online and eventually offer micro greens to area restaurants.

Local resident Becky Kirby had her hands full of plants more than once, making an estimated five trips to her car.

“This is wonderful. I came looking for a few plants. I can’t fit anything else in my car after this trip,” she said.

And while Kirby’s car was full, many of the vendors at Saturday’s Spring Garden Show left with empty vehicles.

“We had a wonderful show,” Mansfield said. “I was tired on Saturday night. The show was very busy and a lot of fun.”

While bees in the garden are helpful, that’s not the case with carpenter bees, who can damage wood. Edenton woodworker Les Bennett of Wood-N-Things, who displayed his carpenter bee traps, said he had a “very successful show” on Saturday. He said he’s already looking forward to the NC Coastal Gardening Festival, May 14, in Kill Devil Hills.

“I just sent in our paperwork today,” he said. “The Extension program events are wonderful for small artisans and gardeners. We really enjoy them.”

