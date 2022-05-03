Giants' given temporary international roster exemption for Sandro Platzgummer

After several seasons on their practice squad, the New York Giants re-signed running back Sandro Platzgummer in late March.

Platzgummer, an Austrian prospect who originally joined the Giants by way of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, had been on a roster exemption. And while said exemption will expire in 2022, it will be permitted over the next several months.

The NFL announced on Monday that exemptions for eight international prospects, including Platzgummer, had been approved. The exemptions will allow the players to participate in all offseason programs, training camp and preseason games without counting against the 90-man roster.

The exemptions will expire on the day of the roster reduction to 53 players.

While Platzgummer has not yet made the final roster, the Austrian medical student did break off a highlight 48-yard rush during the 2021 preseason against the New York Jets, creating excitement from nearly everyone on the sideline, including fellow running back Saquon Barkley.

Although it’s a feather in Platzgummer’s cap to be re-signed, he’ll now have to convince general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka that he’s worth keeping around.