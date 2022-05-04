ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

WNBA star 'wrongfully detained' in Russia: State Department

By Deena Zaru
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmpiY_0fRgv9Wk00

The U.S. government now considers WNBA star Brittney Griner to be “wrongfully detained” in Russia, the State Department said.

“The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is among the highest priorities of the U.S government. The Department of State has determined that the Russian Federation has wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Brittney Griner,” a department spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday. “With this determination, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will lead the interagency team for securing Brittney Griner’s release.”

With this classification, the U.S. will now be more involved in negotiating for her freedom.

"Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home," Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said in a statement Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b02Qx_0fRgv9Wk00
Ross D. Franklin/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner pauses during a game, Sept. 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was visiting Russia to play basketball off-season and was arrested in February at a Moscow area airport for allegedly having vape cartridges in her luggage that contained hashish oil -- an illegal substance in Russia.

She is facing drug charges with up to 10 years in prison, according to Russian media reports, and her pre-trial detention was extended in March to May 19.

Griner met with a U.S. official from the consular officer in Russia on March 24 amid a push from the U.S. to gain access to the WNBA star.

A State Department spokesperson told ABC News the U.S. is "deeply concerned about our lack of consistent consular access to these U.S. citizens in recent months.”

“While the Government of Russia has allowed consular access in this instance, we continue to insist that they allow regular, timely consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention. We take our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens seriously, and we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for all U.S. citizens when they are subject to legal processes overseas,” the spokesperson said.

Calls to free Griner escalated last week following the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed, who was freed from Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange .

Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russian prison as part of prisoner exchange
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATFb0_0fRgv9Wk00
Ru24/Handout via Reuters - PHOTO: Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, is escorted to a plane by Russian service members as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia, in Moscow, April 27, 2022.

Former Marine Paul Whelan has also been detained in Russia since 2019. Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, told ABC News on Monday that his brother asked, "Why was I left behind?" following Reed’s release.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began one week after Griner was detained on Feb. 17. Some officials are concerned that Americans jailed in Russia could be used as leverage in the ongoing conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fx7I_0fRgv9Wk00
US Department of Defense/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, April 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBA Players Association, told "Good Morning America" last month that the league understands the importance of being “strategic” when discussing Griner’s case so her safety is not compromised.

"It's tough -- that could have been us," Ogwumike said. "We're really most concerned about her health and safety. Especially her mental health. We're hearing that ... she's OK. But we want her home."

WNBA Players Association president says Brittney Griner is detained in Russia 'because of a gender issue'

The WNBA announced on Tuesday that the league will honor Griner with a floor decal bearing her initials and jersey number (42) on the sideline of all 12 WNBA teams as the 2022 season kicks off on Friday.

“As we begin the 2022 season, we are keeping Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of basketball and in the community,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement on Tuesday. “We continue to work on bringing Brittney home and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVYgO_0fRgv9Wk00
Rick Scuteri/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix.

Griner, who has been playing for the Phoenix Mercury since 2013, is a seven-time WNBA All-Star.

Brittney Griner meets with US official amid concerns over her well-being in Russian detention

Jim Pitman, executive vice president and general manager of the Phoenix Mercury, said in a statement on Tuesday that the team will also launch various philanthropic initiatives, including BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, to recognize Griner’s contributions to the community.

“In conjunction with the league, the other 11 teams, and those closest to BG, we will work to keep her top-of-mind as we tip the 2022 season,” he said. “While we await her return, our main concern remains for her safety and well-being.”

Griner’s trip to Russia to play off-season has underscored the issue of pay inequality in professional basketball.

Many WNBA players have traveled around the world to play in the off-season because they don’t make enough money during the season – an issue that is not as prevalent for NBA players who are paid more. The top WNBA salary is $228K, whereas star NBA players can make at least $1 million a year.

Ogwumike, who also traveled overseas to play during the off-seasons, said she believes there is a gender issue at play in Griner's case.

"When is it not? It's disappointing that the question of it being a gender issue is top of mind now when it comes to this type of circumstance and the reality is she's over there because of a gender issue, pay inequity," she said.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan, Courtney Condron, Matthew Stone and Kelly McCarthy contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Cathy Engelbert
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#The State Department#The Department Of State#The White House#Phoenix Mercury#American#Russian
The Independent

West calling for Ukraine to ‘attack Russia’, Moscow claims

Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, a foreign ministry spokesperson in Moscow said on Thursday. Russia has warned the west to take seriously threats that it will respond to any strikes on its territory while President Putin said on Wednesday that his response would be “lightning fast” should it interefere in its “special military operation” in UkraineThe Kremlin reported a series of blasts in the south of Russia and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and “karma” for Moscow's...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow is ready for talks with Ukraine. The Kremlin said in its readout of Tuesday’s call that “despite Kyiv’s inconsistency and its lack of readiness for serious work, the Russian side is still ready for dialogue.”
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

633K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy