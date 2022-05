Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor is "buried" on the depth chart and is a potential trade candidate, writes Zach Berman of The Athletic. Berman believes that Quez Watkins is a more ideal fit than Reagor for the Eagles' No. 3 receiver job due to his speed and he says that head coach Nick Sirianni considers Zach Pascal "one of the best depth receivers in the NFL," so Reagor may be fifth on the depth chart following last week's acquisition of A.J. Brown. Reagor is a 2020 first-round pick, so the Eagles should be able to yield a respectable return based off draft capital alone.

