Over the last few decades, the Dallas Mavericks have been home to two of the best European players to ever play in the NBA — with just one NBA Finals trophy to show for it. After being drafted in 1998 by the Mavs, it took 13 seasons for Dirk Nowitzki to bring a title to Dallas (2011). And that dominance was quite short-lived, as Dallas wouldn't win another NBA playoff series for more than 10 years — just last week, Luka Dončić and Dallas sent the Utah Jazz packing in the first round.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO