Twin Falls, ID

Engage In Education Event To Celebrate Twin Falls School District 115 Years

By Courtney
 2 days ago
Engage in Education event is in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. The event is to celebrate the school district and the community that has helped it flourish over the last century. Engage In Education Event. The event will be on Wednesday. May 4th at the...

95.7 KEZJ

Winners of the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Drug-free Scholarships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls High School student has been awarded the top prize from the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Drug-free Scholarship. On April 20, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs awarded Tara Call, a senior at Twin Falls High, the full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho for the 2022-23 academic year. Call was one of three other finalists who presented an oral presentation on "What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls Count?" The presentations were judged by Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell, Times-News Editor Alison Smith, and College of Southern Idaho Trustee Laird Stone. Finalists Braeden Loveland from Murtaugh High School, Karley Harrison from Filer High School, and Isabella Rosales from Magic Valley High School were given a full semester full-tuition scholarship.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

10 Different Types of Neighbors You Will Find in the Magic Valley

Living in the Magic Valley it isn't uncommon to see people that can be a little different. There are odd characters everywhere you go, but what happens when those odd characters end up living in your neighborhood, or even right next door to you? There are certain types of neighbors we all have seen and know. Here are the different types of neighbors that are common to find in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why the Twin Falls and Magic Valley Community is Unique

Living in Twin Falls has pros and cons, just like anywhere else. There are some beautiful places around here, there is a ton to do outdoors, and the people are mostly nice. Overall it is a nice place to raise a family and live, but there is one thing that makes it more unique than other places I have lived and that is how close the community is and how they help each other. It isn't just that the residents of Twin Falls help each other, but the way that they go about it is something you don't see everywhere.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Comedian Performing at Eastern Idaho State Fair this Year

The weather is warming up, spring is flying by, and soon summer will fly by as well, meaning fair season will be here soon. Other then the food, the best part of going to a fair is the entertainment and who is performing. Idaho has many fairs, from the one in Twin Falls to the Eastern Idaho Fair, and also the Western Idaho Fair. Being in Twin works nicely because you can go to the one here and we are in the middle of the other two, so you can attend all of them pretty easily. The Eastern Idaho Fair has released its lineup and one of the biggest comedians in the world is headed to Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

