Engage In Education Event To Celebrate Twin Falls School District 115 Years

The weather is warming up, spring is flying by, and soon summer will fly by as well, meaning fair season will be here soon. Other then the food, the best part of going to a fair is the entertainment and who is performing. Idaho has many fairs, from the one in Twin Falls to the Eastern Idaho Fair, and also the Western Idaho Fair. Being in Twin works nicely because you can go to the one here and we are in the middle of the other two, so you can attend all of them pretty easily. The Eastern Idaho Fair has released its lineup and one of the biggest comedians in the world is headed to Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO