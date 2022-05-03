ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Property reassessments and relief programs: What you need to know

By Sarah Reyes
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW80X_0fRgZvwF00

The City’s Office of Property Assessment is planning to post the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia by Monday, May 9, 2022.

The new values of more than 580,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional properties in Philadelphia are to take effect for Tax Year 2023, with property taxes due on March 31, 2023. Citywide reassessments scheduled for Tax Years 2021 and 2022 were postponed due to issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new values are not yet available online, but are expected to be posted at property.phila.gov by Monday, May 9, 2022. Written notices of the new values are scheduled to be mailed out by September 1, 2022 at the latest.

Reflecting the strong real estate market in Philadelphia, the citywide reassessment found that the aggregate value of all properties in Philadelphia has risen by approximately 21 percent since Tax Year 2020.

Factoring in projected appeal and collection losses, this will result in additional property tax revenues to the General Fund of $92 million in Fiscal Year 23 and $460 million for the City’s general fund over the course of the FY23-27 Five Year Plan.

To reduce the potential impact these rising values may have on residents, Mayor Kenney has proposed a package of relief measures and reductions in the Wage Tax. These measures will ensure that the revenues resulting from new assessments are put directly back into the hands of taxpayers.

“Growing property values reflect well on Philadelphia being a place of choice and represent an opportunity to build wealth for some. But homeowners deserve protections, which is why I am proposing $200 million in new homeowner and rent relief over five years.” – Mayor Jim Kenney

Real Estate Tax relief programs for homeowners

Tax relief programs are available for homeowners!

From the Homestead Exemption to LOOP to the Senior Citizen Real Estate Tax Freeze and more, these programs are managed by the Department of Revenue. The City offers many Real Estate Tax relief programs for homeowners.

Learn more about which Real Estate Tax relief programs you might be eligible for and apply.

Expanding tax relief and wage tax reductions

Homestead Exemption

Mayor Kenney proposed that the Homestead Exemption, which reduces the taxable portion of a primary residential property’s assessed value, be increased to $65,000 from the current $45,000. Homeowners currently in the homestead program will automatically see this change and do not need to re-apply. With this change, most homeowners will save more than $900 on their Real Estate Tax bill.

Longtime Owner Occupants Program (LOOP)

The Mayor also proposed a 20 percent increase to funds set aside for the LOOP program. LOOP is an income-based program for homeowners who have lived in their home for ten years or more and experience a significant increase in their property assessment. Under the plan, the total amount of funds available for disbursement among qualified homeowners in a single fiscal year would increase to $30 million from the current $25 million.

Additional relief efforts

The Mayor proposed allocating $40 million over five years to enhance implementation of all relief programs, increase outreach to homeowners about the programs, and to work with City Council on using a portion of those funds for improved rent relief and to improve participation in the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze program.

Wage Tax reductions

Of the $460 million in anticipated additional property tax revenues over five years, Mayor Kenney proposes that $260 million be used to offset substantial reductions in the Wage Tax. Under the plan, the residential rate would be reduced over the next two years to 3.7 percent (from the current 3.8398 percent), and the non-resident rate would be reduced to 3.44 percent (from the current 3.4481 percent). These would be the lowest wage tax rates in Philadelphia since 1976.

If you believe your valuation is incorrect

As a reminder, the Tax Year 2023 property values are not yet available online. They are expected to be uploaded to the property search application by Monday, May 9, 2022. Written notices of the new values are scheduled to be mailed out by September 1, 2022 at the latest.

Property owners who believe their valuation is incorrect can request a First Level Review (FLR) with the OPA. FLR forms will be included with the Notice of Valuation that is to be mailed to property owners later this year. Residents who are not satisfied with the outcome of the First Level Review, or decide to skip the FLR process altogether, may file a formal appeal with the Board of Revision of Taxes (BRT). Formal appeals are due to the BRT by the first Monday in October. Details on both appeals options can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Kiplinger

How Your Retirement Savings and Income Are Taxed

There is one commonality that everyone shares in retirement – a price tag. Your price tag may be different from your neighbors’ or your friends’, but we all have one. That price tag or cost will depend on your goals and the lifestyle you desire to have in retirement. It also factors in housing, utilities, health care expenses, inflation, taxes and other expenses.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Real Estate Tax#Senior Citizen#Tax Relief#Property Values#Property Phila Gov#The General Fund Of
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania governor wants to legalize recreational marijuana now to avoid losing revenue to New Jersey

Do you agree with Governor Tom Wolf that marijuana should be legalized for recreational use in Pennsylvania?. Nattrass/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) In a tweet late last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made another push to legalize marijuana for recreational use. From his perspective, the state is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue that could be collected from cannabis sales.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
FOXBusiness

Child Tax Credit: Advocates propose new way to expand monthly payments for parents

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan last spring, the maximum child tax credit (CTC) amount was temporarily raised through the end of 2021. Parents also had the option to receive the credit in monthly advance payments instead of in a lump sum during tax season. As a result, millions of families received up to $300 per child each month between July and December 2021.
INCOME TAX
The Atlantic

$100 Million to Cut the Time Tax

A mother in Louisiana is struggling to pay her bills and decides to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps. She starts to fill out the state’s 26-page, 8,350-word application. Page one instructs her to distinguish between SNAP and two other programs, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and the Kinship Care Subsidy Program, providing a schematic on what to fill out depending on which she wants to apply for. Page three lets her know that she needs to collect paperwork or data in up to 13 different categories—pharmacy printouts from the past three months, four pay stubs, baptismal certificates, proof of who lives in the home. Page six includes details on drug court and “alternatives to abortion”; page seven outlines the penalties if she misuses her benefits by, for example, spending them on a cruise ship or at a psychic. Page 15 asks her to detail her income from 24 different sources; page 16 asks about 14 different housing expenses; page 19 asks about 10 types of assets members of her family might own. The process is invasive, time-consuming, and confusing. She might never finish the application. If she does, she could be rejected for doing the paperwork wrong.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Who Can Garnish an Income Tax Refund?

If you’re expecting a tax refund but have concerns about creditors garnishing it, you may be worrying too much. Federal law allows only state and federal government agencies (not individual or private creditors) to take your refund as payment toward a debt. However, once you deposit the refund into...
INCOME TAX
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

212
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy