Accidents

China building collapse: Two dead and more missing in Changsha

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have died after a building collapsed in south-east China on Friday, Chinese state media report. At least 14 others are thought to be trapped under the rubble of the six-storey structure in Changsha city,...

AFP

Eighth survivor recovered from China building collapse site as rescue hopes dim

One person was pulled out alive Monday from the rubble of a building that collapsed three days ago in central China, state-run television said, with hopes of finding more survivors fading fast. State-run CCTV showed images of a person wrapped in a thick white blanket being carried on a stretcher, with Monday's recovery taking the total number of people found up to eight in three days. 
ACCIDENTS
BBC

China building collapse: Woman rescued from rubble after six days

Rescuers in the central Chinese city of Changsha have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a six-storey building six days after it collapsed. She was conscious during her extraction just after midnight (16:00 GMT Wednesday) and advised rescuers how to bring her out safely, state media say. Ten...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
#Changsha
