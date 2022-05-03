ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Man Inside East Nashville Apartment

nashville.gov
 4 days ago

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating Monday’s death of Howie Bryant, 53, inside...

www.nashville.gov

WSMV

Metro Police charge Nashville man in death of his roommate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested and charged a man in the death of his roommate Tuesday. According to police, 55-year-old James L. Cairy was arrested on a criminal homicide warrant that was issued for the death of his 53-year-old roommate Howie Bryant. Police say that the two roommates fought...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NewsBreak
On Target News

Police Searching for Manchester Runaway Juvenile

Juvenile was last seen 4/30/2022 on Ragsdale Road. Juvenile was last seen wearing pink pants & gray converse. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of the juvenile, contact Manchester Police Investigator Benjamin Sneed at 931-728-2099. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters....
MANCHESTER, TN

