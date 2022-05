Man, I miss live music. However, now that we’re finally coming out of this pandemic, it won’t be long before I’m able to get back in front of some live music, shoulder to shoulder, cold beer in hand… and what a beautiful day it will be. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at one of my all-time favorite covers of The Band’s “The Weight.” Released in 1968, it went on to become one of the biggest rock hits […] The post Eric Church, Ryan Bingham & Joanna Cotten Deliver Knockout Cover Of “The Weight” Back In 2015 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO