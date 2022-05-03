Pedestrian Killed on I-24 Near Joelton Identified

The pedestrian killed Monday at 8 p.m. on I-24 East near Joelton after being struck by a semi-truck is identified as Cameo Biggs, 34, of Nashville.

The preliminary investigation shows that the semi was traveling east on I-24 and rounding a curve when the pedestrian was struck. The driver, Leonard McCormick, 62, of Golden, Colorado was unable to avoid the collision. Biggs died at the scene. McCormick was not injured.

Biggs’ mother advised fatal crash investigators that her son was apparently searching for his cell phone.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.