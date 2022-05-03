ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Red Bull Profiles Alphonzo Rawls For ‘Good Work’ Series

The Berrics Canteen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran pro Alphonzo Rawls has become known for his clean, progressive design aesthetic in recent years but newer generations of skaters may not be fully aware of his influential impact over the three decades of his pro career—not...

theberrics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Berrics Canteen

Globe Releases 16mm ‘Various Places’ Edit

Globe premiered a new 16mm film edit of footage from Austyn Gillette, Sammy Montano, and Aaron Kim during the team’s recent missions to New York, Ohio, and Vigo, Spain. Watch the ‘Various Places’ video, overflowing with analog Globe family vacation footy, above!. In 2019, we sat down...
SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Cowboy Is an E-Bike Brand on a Mission For Change

The e-bike market is in the midst of a boom. According to reports, the industry is tipped to generate almost $54 billion USD by 2027, with an annual growth rate of around 12.27% between now and then. Despite some of cycling’s biggest names well and truly cornering the market from...
BICYCLES
The Berrics Canteen

Woodward’s ‘Mano a Mano’ Bonus Episode Is a Lot Of Fun

Woodward West will soon be launching the 2022 edition of its highly anticipated bracket-style miniramp S.K.A.T.E. competition, ‘Mano a Mano’ (Spanish for “Get the hell off my ramp”), bringing 24 transition skaters together for a single elimination game of S.K.A.T.E. tournament on the miniramp. As an appetizer for the big festivities, Andrew Cannon and Tim O’Connor whet your whistle with some thrilling death races and mind-boggling best trick contests. This bonus episode’s vibe is straight-up fun and you can expect more of this energy when the first round drops (…this week, perhaps?).
SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Hyper Royal" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Over the last few years, Jumpman has really upped its game when it comes to the Air Jordan 12. The brand has released a whole plethora of colorways, and they have all been pretty cool and unique in their own right. In 2022, Jumpman is looking to deliver even more great sneakers to the market, and one of those models has been dubbed as "Hyper Royal." In fact, it will even be a women's exclusive colorway.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Profiling#Design#New Wave#Madness United Nations
The Berrics Canteen

cOLLAPSe Skateboards Presents: ‘15/36’

Longtime French allies of The Berrics, cOLLAPSe Skateboards, have shared their latest video with us and it’s a banger! Here’s the memo from cOLLAPSe headquarters:. ‘15-36’ is a short video introducing a couple of new faces to the cOLLAPSe team: Lakus Larrue, 15 years old, opens the video, and then Bastien Marlin, 36, closes it down with some unexpected approaches from most of us! Arthur Fontis rips some well-known French spots in Lyon and Paris while Romain Covolan and Gaëtan Ducellier casually cruise some DIY concrete. Expect some cameos from our Geriatric Division members Mathias Thomer and Alexis Jauzion, plus a couple more guests!
SPORTS
Benzinga

NFT Photography: History, Growth & Future Capabilities

If someone said that a digital picture (in JPEG format) was sold for around 70 million dollars a few years back, would you believe them?. But ever since 2017, there has been a lot of hype in the NFT industry. NBA players sell collectibles, artists sell their artworks and musicians sell their records to make millions of dollars from them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 Low Appears With Maroon and Black Color-Blocking

Jordan Brand certainly has an expansive catalog, but if there’s one silhouette that it will consistently show a sizable amount of love to, it’s the Air Jordan 1. Whether its the traditional Retro High OG, the Mids or the low-cut offerings, the imprint always has a barrage of colorways up its sleeve, and the latest to be revealed is this Air Jordan 1 Low with maroon and black color-blocking.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have a new sneaker collab on the way. Sneaker leak social media account @Solebyjc shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s designed in collaboration with the Paris-based football club. The PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low dons a fairly simple color scheme, with light gray dressing a majority of the shoe’s suede-based upper....
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fast Company

Britney Winters is democratizing the wig industry with Upgrade

From a very young age, Britney Winters had an interest in hair, but she never imagined she’d launch a game-changing wig company. In 2019, after leaving her job at Shell, she launched Upgrade, a digital platform that allows customers to create customized, high-quality wigs. “I realized that an online...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy