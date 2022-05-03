Red Bull Profiles Alphonzo Rawls For ‘Good Work’ Series

Longtime French allies of The Berrics, cOLLAPSe Skateboards, have shared their latest video with us and it’s a banger! Here’s the memo from cOLLAPSe headquarters:. ‘15-36’ is a short video introducing a couple of new faces to the cOLLAPSe team: Lakus Larrue, 15 years old, opens the video, and then Bastien Marlin, 36, closes it down with some unexpected approaches from most of us! Arthur Fontis rips some well-known French spots in Lyon and Paris while Romain Covolan and Gaëtan Ducellier casually cruise some DIY concrete. Expect some cameos from our Geriatric Division members Mathias Thomer and Alexis Jauzion, plus a couple more guests!
Comments / 0