Red Bull Profiles Alphonzo Rawls For ‘Good Work’ Series

Over the last few years, Jumpman has really upped its game when it comes to the Air Jordan 12. The brand has released a whole plethora of colorways, and they have all been pretty cool and unique in their own right. In 2022, Jumpman is looking to deliver even more great sneakers to the market, and one of those models has been dubbed as "Hyper Royal." In fact, it will even be a women's exclusive colorway.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO