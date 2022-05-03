ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Singer Michael Feinstein, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Midori and pianist Evgeny Kissin will perform at a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine...

