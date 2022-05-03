ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

By Jeff McMahon
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars. The St....

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Art#Vehicles#The Cop House#The Boys Girls Clubs
1390 Granite City Sports

Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle that was stolen on the 100 block of 19th 1/2 avenue south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it was a 2010 Red Dodge Minivan with Minnesota license plate CDF 458. If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1390 Granite City Sports

Bear Spotted Overnight in Sauk Rapids

Residents in Sauk Rapids are being warned about a wandering bear in town. At 1 AM on Monday the Sauk Rapids Police Department shared on Facebook:. We have received a report of a bear wondering near 15th St NE and 20th Ave NE. It appears to be a smaller in size bear. We ask that you do not approach or feed the bear.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy