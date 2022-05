CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Mayors and other top officials from across the state will be in Corpus Christi on Friday for a meeting of the minds. "For one, this brings us all together to know one another if we don't already know each other, it also gives us a good opportunity to talk about what issues are happening in your own city," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "Then we talk about policies on the state level and where we see that going and what direction."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO