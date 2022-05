(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Health is hosting a pair of sports physical clinics to make sure young athletes are fit and ready to play ahead of the upcoming sports season. The sports physical clinics are taking place on Saturday, May 7th, and Saturday, May 14th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sanford Veterans Square Clinic, 3955 56th St. S., Fargo. In addition to sports physicals, wellness exams and needed immunizations are also available to everyone at the clinics.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO