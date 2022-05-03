ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a law enforcement pursuit that ended with a Pender County deputy injured in a wreck. Drew Elena Wilkins, 24, of Jacksonville, has been arrested and...

