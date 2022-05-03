ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Former Purdue prof indicted on 19 charges related to money laundering

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
 2 days ago
A former Purdue professor is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Tuesday morning on $50,000 bond after being arrested Monday night.

Menashi Cohen, 68, was indicted last week on 19 charges, including money laundering, theft, corrupt business influence, tax evasion, perjury and failure to maintain records, according to court documents.

A clerk's office employee said the indictment and other records will not be available until after a court hearing Wednesday in Tippecanoe Superior Court 2.

The Exponent reported extensively in April 2021 on an investigation launched against Cohen and his ex-wife, Fran, based on allegations in a civil forfeiture lawsuit.

In the civil forfeiture case, the Cohens and other defendants have generally denied the allegations, and several counterclaims have been filed. A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 23.

From our earlier reporting:

Local police departments, the Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office and the state of Indiana filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in April 2021 against the owners of Treasure on Pallets, asking that their assets be frozen and seized because of allegations of racketeering and money laundering. CD Land Inc., which shared a name with a former electronics store on Earl Avenue that also sold guitars, T-shirts and posters, is now listed under the same address on Old U.S. 231.

Menashi and Fran Cohen also owned Deal Zone, a business on Creasy Lane that was similarly raided by dozens of police officers on March 5, 2021. Police also served search warrants at the Cohens’ separate residences in Lafayette.

The raids commenced a multi-agency investigation of the owners, officials said.

“Offenses involving theft were committed by knowingly or intentionally purchasing stolen property; aiding, inducing or causing others to commit theft; and/or ... failing to report money owed to the state of Indiana” in taxes, the forfeiture lawsuit said.

The initial search warrants yielded nearly $200,000 in cash alone, the lawsuit states. A list of other items seized includes jewelry and gold items at Fran Cohen’s residence, as well as firearms and electronics from Menashi Cohen’s residence.

Civil forfeiture laws allow law enforcement agencies to seize and keep cash and other items based on the property’s suspected connection to possible criminal activity.

Menashi Cohen, who taught as an engineering professor at Purdue for nearly 20 years up to 2005, and his wife originally moved to the Lafayette area in 1992, court documents regarding the dissolution of their marriage show. The couple, with the husband raised in Bahrain and his wife from Iran, married in 1984.

Fran Cohen told the Beverly Hill Weekly in 2008 that she had earned a master’s degree in business administration at Purdue.

In 1992, the couple opened a store in Lafayette called CD Land, a successful retailer that generated over half a million dollars of income annually throughout the 1990s, according to the documents. The couple bought a $3.1 million home in Beverly Hills, California, in 2002 and listed the property as their marital residence until 2013, when they both moved back to Indiana.

Fran Cohen and her husband lived separately, she in California and he in Indiana, until about 2005, she told the Beverly Hill Weekly. He wanted to work a few years before retiring from Purdue, she said in the article, so she took care of the children in California. Menashi Cohen was honored as a professor emeritus upon retirement.

“It was very difficult for me and the children, but now both my children go to dormitories so it’s just me and him now,” she said three years after his retirement. “It’s an adjustment. At the beginning, it’s hard, but they tell me it gets easy and I’ll enjoy it.”

After the couple’s return to Indiana, Menashi Cohen formed Deal Zone in September 2013, but court documents show it was listed under his wife’s name. The store sold an array of goods similar to those offered at CD Land, which Menashi Cohen would manage while Fran Cohen controlled operations of Deal Zone.

A year later, in July 2014, Fran Cohen filed for a divorce. A Clinton County circuit court judge was suspicious about the intent of the proceedings, according to an April 2019 divorce decree.

The couple lived together until January 2016, the ruling states. They filed income tax returns jointly in the three years from 2014 to 2016, causing Judge Brad Mohler to question whether the parties were “actually separated or giving the appearance of being separated to assist in asset protection.”

Emails submitted to the court and included in a footnote of the divorce decree show that on the same day his wife filed for divorce, Menashi Cohen said to his lawyer, “If a divorce will strengthen the (asset protection), we will do that too, although I prefer not to.” Another email allegedly sent the week before showed that Fran Cohen asked a divorce attorney in Indiana whether filing here would aid their “objective” to protect assets.

“There is a legitimate question,” the judge wrote, “as to whether the parties filed and prosecuted this dissolution of marriage case only to protect their assets and avoid the myriad of claims and lawsuits filed in California and Indiana.”

The judge ruled in April 2019 that the parties were entitled to a divorce despite noting in a footnote his concerns about the sincerity of the proceedings.

Menashi Cohen appealed the ruling in January 2020, arguing that his wife should not be entitled to a $1 million reimbursement for payments she made on the Beverly Hills home and that the valuation of Deal Zone, $1,000, was “grossly undervalued.”

An appellate court upheld the Clinton County judge’s order in November, saying Fran Cohen should be reimbursed for money from Deal Zone that she paid toward the California home. But the judge agreed the valuation of Deal Zone seemed arbitrary and ordered the trial court to revalue the store based on information Fran Cohen would have to provide.

Financial woes worsened for the couple with foreclosures on commercial real estate they had owned in California, according to the 2019 documents. The foreclosures resulted in “substantial losses,” which coincided with the Beverly Hills home being in and out of mortgage default during the time they owned it.

CD Land began to flounder, reporting a net loss of $41,000 in 2014 and incomes just over $1,000 in the two subsequent years. Deal Zone thrived, however, reporting income of $103,000 in 2015, $163,000 in 2016 and then, Fran Cohen testified in court, $700,000 in 2017.

All of the income from Deal Zone went to her, while Menashi Cohen suffered losses at CD Land, court documents say. The husband said he had not known about the hundreds of thousands in earnings from 2017 until the court trial.

When the trial court judge asked Fran Cohen to present evidence for the value of the company, she would not, saying Deal Zone had no market value and no inventory.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Commercial Real Estate#Lawsuits#Tax Evasion#Cd Land Inc#Menashi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
