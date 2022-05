CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candace Parker, Azura Stevens, and the Sky held media day Tuesday as they get ready to tip off their WNBA title defense Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks. Finals MVP Kahleah Copper was not on hand Tuesday as Sky players posed for pics and held court for interviews. They're trying to become the first repeat WNBA champs in two decades. They would also like to finish higher than sixth in the regular season. "I think last year is last year, you know, and it was special. It was amazing, like the last time we were on the...

